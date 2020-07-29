Label Qbik, by Delhi-based Vrinda Sachdev and Gurinder Singh, has a new wedding collection called Ehsaas - which roughly translates into the word ‘feeling’ in Hindi. The focus of this collection is wearability given weddings are now going to be more intimate affairs. It is the beauty of these tiny but precious moments that the husband and wife duo wish to capture through the collection. It is also ideal for day-time mehendi fiestas and sangeet functions.

Ehsaas features various ensembles for mehendi fiestas and sangeet functions

“We started work on Ehsaas before the lockdown and completed it after it was gradually lifted. We wanted to make a collection with fresh colour and print combinations,” says Vrinda. We notice that it features light ensembles in fluid but flattering cuts. “The fact that our outfits can be paired with other things in one's current wardrobe is something that makes it so versatile,” informs Vrinda These stunning pieces are crafted from floral printed organza, batik-dyed summer silks and multi-colour ikat prints in cotton viscose.

“For the ladies the silhouettes are feminine and easy-going, with thick embroidered belts accentuating the waist. We like attention to detail, for instance, the resham latkans bring a refreshing element of quirk to each ensemble,” she shares. Expect to see intricate designs encrusted with pearl, stitched together with multi-colour threads, opaque Rajasthani stones, light colour Swarovski stones which ups the glamour quotient a few notches. We also spot that the men can opt for kurtas with asymmetric cuts and Nehru jackets. They can pair them with straight fit pants to add a modern twist. What we like about these outfits are clean and well-constructed cuts. The predominant colours that can be spotted in this collection include combinations of mustard, pistachio green, aqua blue and lavender.



Available online.

Rs 13,500 onwards for men and Rs 75,000 onwards for women.