On the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day US-based watch brand, Anne Klein furthered its efforts towards sustainability by introducing their environment-friendly range Considered in India. Designed with ethically sourced materials, this modern and elegant collection of 11 watches is designed keeping in mind four ideals of authenticity, thoughtfulness, cultivation, and community.

The collection captures three innovations to make the product more sustainable –responsible leather, powered by the sun and renewable plastic. Every watch in this collection has a solar-powered battery that's charged not only by the sun but any light source. The battery is completely rechargeable and will never need to be replaced. The watch gets fully charged when exposed to direct sunlight for five hours and can operate for about four months on a single charge.

Anne Klein Considered Rs14,995

The responsible leather range uses plant-based vegan leather straps made from a host of organic materials like apple peels, pineapples and cork. Some of the watch straps have a recyclable cork lining.

To avoid the damage associated with traditional plastics, the renewable plastic collection uses cellulose acetate made from natural cotton and wood fibres instead of oil-based materials.

The watches come in elegant boxes made from 80 per cent post-consumer waste, recycled paper and organic cotton.

Anne Klein Considered Rs 9,499

“Addressing the evolving demands of the environmentally-conscious customers, we are thrilled to launch this special line of watches, Anne Klein Considered in the country. The collection is responsibly engineered and incorporates innovative and responsible leathers. The line boasts of contemporary timepieces in trendy colours,” says Suparna Mitra, CEO, watches wearable division at Titan Company.

For the women who like a fine blend of style and elegance, these statement watches work perfectly whether at work or brunch with friends. The metallic timepieces come in the colour palette of gold, rose gold and silver. The watches with leather straps resonate with forest colour themes. Some of the timepieces entail exquisitely crafted Swarovski crystals that are ethically sourced and lead-free, that further add to their vintage charm.

Price range is from Rs 9,499 to Rs 14,995. Consumers can shop for the collection at Helios stores across India, select World of Titan stores, Shoppers Stop, Lifestyle and Central or online at www.titan.co.in, helioswatchstore.com, and other online stores.