Fabric and apparel manufacturer and retailer, Raymond, has launched Wheels of Freedom an exquisite collection of Khadi apparel to mark the 74th year of India’s independence.

With khadi becoming a quintessential icon of India's self-reliance, Raymond has introduced in their newest latest collection, an array of stylish and comfortable shirts, trousers, bundis, bandhgalas, kurtas and jackets made with this handspun fabric. The new khadi collection is a tribute to the vibrant Indian culture and our artisans.

“Khadi is an initiative that I am extremely passionate about. Each weave of Khadi has the love and labour of deep-rooted Indian spirit and culture. The onus is on us to take this movement ahead to give the rightful due to artisans who are taking our legacy on the global platforms," says Gautam Hari Singhania, CMD of the label.

Woven by artisans, re-crafted by stylists, Khadi by Raymond is a perfect buy since the collection also has an array of options that are well suited for ethnic occasions. With online family get together and digital celebrations becoming the new norm, these striking yet understated outfits exude elegance and celebrate the spirit of Independence.

Wheels of Freedom Collection by Raymond is now available on www.myraymond.com or can be purchased through Raymond stores and leading multibrand outlets.