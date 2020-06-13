Global sports brand Puma has announced a special collection to celebrate Pride Month. The brand has teamed up with its ambassador and LGBTQ+ activist Cara Delevingne to launch From Puma With Love, a range of tees, hoodies and a waist bag.

Featuring colourful prints, rainbow hues and bold graphics, the line takes inspiration from Cara’s inherent quality of placing importance on showing love and kindness to everyone, and giving back to the LGBTQ+ community.

“This collection was designed and created with so much love. I was really looking forward to wearing it at this year’s Pride celebrations that I was planning to attend but, given the circumstances, I can’t wait to wear it and celebrate Pride month from my home via Zoom and FaceTime,” said Delevingne. “Through my foundation, I am looking forward to making donations to LGBTQ+ organizations around the world who are making such a difference every single day. The LGBTQ+ community deserves to be celebrated and I’m so grateful PUMA partnered with me to create such a prideful collection,” she added.



The collection will be available on puma.com and select Puma stores from June 24.

