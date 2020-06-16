The year 2020 hasn’t been a great one for anyone, especially the fashion industry. With the world becoming painfully aware of the cost of the damage caused to the environment, H&M is all set to launch a new collection of dresses under its line Conscious.



Crafted entirely from recycled and sustainably sourced materials, this is a step towards the brand’s goal of becoming completely sustainable by 2030.



Taking a circular approach to how garments are created, the brand looks at ways to extend the lifespan of products besides the cost of the materials used to the environment. As it stands now, more than 50 per cent of H&M’s clothes are made from recycled, organic or sustainably sourced material, and 100 per cent of the cotton used is recycled or sustainably sourced.

The new collection features dresses in varying lengths, from minis to maxis, and is designed with a focus on contrasting smocking with volume. Crafted from Tencel and recycled polyester, the dresses feature bright floral prints, ruffles, sheer overlays and broderie anglaise.



The collection drops on June 18 on hm.com and select stores.

