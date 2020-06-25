Young couple Rishi and Vibhuti are known more for their sartorial skills than their main profession, which is medicine. Thriving doctors by profession, Rishi and Vibhuti, who founded their eponymous label way back in 2015, have earned renown over the years as designers of repute.

Festive collection by Rishi and Vibhuti

Their chic ethnic and Indo-Westernwear have all the traditional touches that blend perfectly with modern asymmetric silhouettes, sequins, frills and colourful detailing. And their latest festive edit, Enchanted Tangles, is no exception either. The very bright and colourful collection with pronounced splashes of yellow is just the thing you will need to wear for a summer wedding or parties. The layers, frills and asymmetric cuts add the dash of glamour to the otherwise predictable traditional clothes.

The edit has given a contemporary treatment to the ethnic wear taking cues from the electric hues and tinge on the handcrafted frames.