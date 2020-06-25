Indian vegan beauty brand, Plum, announced the launch of its bath and body range - Plum BodyLovin. Known for its award-winning beauty products such as the Green Tea Renewed Clarity Night Gel and their body lotions, shampoos and face creams, the brand is foraying into the bath and body segment for the first time.

The products launched are five sulphate-free, hydrating shower gels in colourful, bright and fun packaging. Choose from flavours such as Hawaiian Rumba, Drivin’ Me Cherry, Tropical Tango, Oopsie Daisy and Lychee Cuddle.

With the conversations around body positivity and skin colour becoming a hot topic, the brand has also decided to do away with labels such as fat, skinny, tall, short, dark and fair and encourages its customers to love their bodies regardless of shape, size and colour.

Shankar Prasad, founder of Plum’s parent company, said, “As India’s foremost 100 per cent vegan brand, our journey has been centered around being good and boosting an individual’s self-esteem while encouraging them to focus on a healthy skincare routine instead of using harmful chemicals and steroids. At Plum we always encourage our customers to celebrate the skin they are born with and keep it healthy and beautiful in the most effective way by ensuring goodness in all that they use. Moving forward in this journey, this new range is a step towards expanding the world of products which are cruelty-free, and most importantly, judgement-free.”

Rs.380 for 240 ml. Available online

