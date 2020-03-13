Designer Payal Khandwala's latest drop is all about the call of wildflowers -- a fierce yet ever feminine edit of stylish summer clothings.

" The central motif that inspires this season’s collection is the wildflower. Found in the most unexpected of places, these mostly overlooked blossoms take centre stage as they flourish in a riot of colours that usher in a breezy spring and the warmer summer months in my collection," tells Khandwala.

Payal Khandwala SS'20 collection

All the clothes are in bright hues of burnt orange, leaf green, canary yellow and ultraviolet, which are key in establishing a dramatic palette that pops up against neutral shades such as chestnut brown and ivory.

Payal Khandwala SS'20 collection

The bold print story, on light, breathable fabrics like handwoven cotton khadi, chanderi, linen and poplin are perfect for the coming months. They are teamed with the very popular and comfortable heat-set pleats in satin and georgette, for a wardrobe that is summer-ready.

Payal Khandwala SS'20 collection

Perhaps inadvertently, the wild flower is a nod to all the women who refuse to be tamed, to the ones comfortable even when out of place, to all the gentle non-conformists that grow wild and charm us with their disarming beauty in the most unpredictable ways," feels Khandwala.