One can safely say that Fizzy Goblet has been reinventing juttis ever since its inception in 2014. Founder Laksheeta Govil’s recent collaboration with designer Rahul Mishra might just seal their position in the Indian footwear hall of fame. “Rahul Mishra X Fizzy Goblet allows us the opportunity to bring our design aesthetic to a wider audience,” says the sartorialist who has won the International Woolmark Prize, dressed pop star Zendaya and has now become the first Indian designer to be welcomed as a guest Member on the Haute Couture Calendar. When we ask Laksheeta about the collaboration, she shares, “I have always admired the amount of detailing that Rahul puts into his designs,” says the 31-year-old. The best bit about these shoes is how playful and wearable they seem despite being so rich in details. The whole process of concept and execution took around six months confesses the designer and entrepreneur who shuffles between New Delhi, Mumbai and Singapore. “We had to look at different types of designs and techniques to come up with a perfect combination. We also wanted to make sure that couture meets comfort,” she shares.

Black magic!



Rahul is known for 3D embroidery and lush floral motifs, the glimpses of which can be seen in the Fizzy juttis this time. One can spot ruffles on sneakers, zippers and miniature collars on them too. For instance, there’s Collar Colour Juttis — a white pair with three-dimensional collars and pop-coloured flowers. We also like the Jungle Book Look Sneakers with ruffle details.

So chic!



Expect summer-friendly pastel hues like champagne, blush, and mint with bright pops of embroidery and delightful embellishments and one-midnight black. Talking about the meeting point of Fizzy’s design sensibility with Rahul Mishra’s unique craft, Laksheeta elaborates, “He is known for the signature metamorphosis technique. You can see it in the Falling Flowers Juttis from the collection which sees buds at the back of the shoe transforming into full-bloomed flowers at the front of the shoe.” For the Pearl Academy of Fashion graduate, the last six months have been a quite learning experience. “The most important thing I have taken away is that there is no substitute to a great concept…be it the metamorphosis motifs or incorporating lehenga designs onto juttis making them even more special,” shares Laksheeta.

Available online.

Rs 3,590 onwards.

