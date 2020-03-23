Sunburnt after a trip to the beach? If your answer yes, here’s something that might be of interest to you. Kaya Clinics has just launched a new range geared towards sensitive skin. The range is said to combat “7 signs of skin sensitivity” and is proven to be “mild, gentle, hypoallergenic, sulphate-free and fragrance-free.”

Also ideal for those with naturally sensitive skin, the seven signs it is designed to fight include dryness, dullness, roughness, tightness, redness, irritation, and dehydration lines. One can choose from the Kaya Gentle Micellar Foaming Cleanser, Kaya Soothing Light Day Moisturizer with SPF 25 and Kaya Intense Hydra Boost Night Serum.



The cleanser consists of aloe vera, cucumber and rose extracts, which are anti-inflammatory. It is a formula that restores pH balance. The moisturiser is light textured with SPF 25 and promises to deliver intense hydration. It is packed with Geranium Robertianum extract, Polyglutamic Acid and Allantoin with a 4-star Boots rating. The serum, on the other hand, is a potent hypoallergenic and comprises rose extract, hyaluronic acid and glycerin.

