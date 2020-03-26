Global Beauty Secrets, a premium beauty brand designed for the modern woman, has just launched a range of luxurious soap bars. The brand as a whole is inspired by six different cultures -- Indian, Japanese, Turkish, Egyptian, Aztec and Greek -- and this is reflected in the soaps it has created.

Known for its cleansing and astringent properties, Sedr is the main ingredient in the Iranian Sedr Soap. Sedr is a sacred Persian tree. The soap has a creamy and moisturising base. It purifies skin, removes dead skin and tightens pores to improve texture.

For something fruity, one could try the French Plum Butter Soap. Plum is used as a detoxifying agent by French women, as it has a strong concentration of beta carotene. Owing to the high amount of antioxidants found in plum, it shields against free radicals and protects one from UV radiation. Besides, the high water content acts as a natural moisturiser.

The Adzuki Bean has been used as a skin exfoliant by Japanese women for centuries, since the ancient Nara period. The Japanese Adzuki Bean Soap by the brand taps into this tried and tested formula. High in antioxidants and containing a natural foaming agent, saponin, this soap promises to unclog pores and brighten skin by improving blood circulation.

The Turkish Rhassoul Clay Soap uses Rhassoul clay, which is found in the Atlas mountains and is used extensively in Turkish Hamams. This ingredient is also known for its detoxifying, cleansing and exfoliating properties. Other options to choose from are The Roman Wine Soap (which aids in reducing fine lines and wrinkles due to its polyphenol content) and Aztec Chocolate And Walnut Soap (chocolate is high in antioxidants, provides nourishment to the skin, protects the skin from UV damage, and helps the skin glow).

Soaps are priced at Rs.400 and Rs.500. Available online

