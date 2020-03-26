Vandana Jagwani, 28, who had already become a known name as the creative head of her family jewellery brand, Mahesh Notandass Fine Jewellery, recently unveiled her new label, Vandals. With this, we notice she has made a slight departure from the Notandass legacy, albeit retaining the finesse.

Her recent creations incorporate a street style vibe with heirloom traditions by using pink and blue lab-grown diamonds. “Although, there are a lot of misconceptions about the lab-grown variety, the diamonds we choose are still as rare and precious,” says the Mumbai-based design-entrepreneur. Vandals at the moment consist of 30 individual styles and all of them are crafted in an arty style. And, why not?

She is inspired by the spirit of rebellion, like that of Banksy and Van Gogh and somehow that is exhibited in her designs. “The jewellery is still classy, but I have innovated to break the rules. I believe, come what may, jewellery has to have a timeless aesthetic but that does not stop me from experimenting,” says Vandana, speaking with us over the telephone.



The first collection from this brand has a lot of different designs with each piece being unique. For instance, one can shop for a ring made of multi-sapphires, that has an art palette-shaped motif.

There are statement accessories with rather rare pink and blue diamonds, the continuity of which is not broken by the white ones. “That apart, one can also order made-to-order accessories as well,” says Vandana, who studied finance and marketing in London but decided to pursue design as she says she quickly realised that the latter was her calling. All the jewellery is crafted out of 14-Karat gold and incorporate Burmese rubies. “This is a new kind of luxury that

I want to draw people’s attention to,” concludes Vandana.

Rs 70, 000 onwards.



