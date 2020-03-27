Mumbai-based designer Shalini Rathod is known for her quirky but intricate embroidery on contemporary silhouettes. She has just launched a unique collection that is best described as ‘yummy’. Titled Tequila, it features patchwork and embroidery of favourite comfort foods.

Shalini says, “I always want to try something fun and new that young people will love. These clothes are for people who’d want to wear their love of food on their sleeve. The clothes bear hand-embroidery and patches shaped like junk food! I can’t wait to see the response I get for these outfits.”

Some of the most interesting pieces from the line are the blue shirt dress with patches of burger, fries and soda on the front, and the black midi dress, with a tulle panel, featuring an embroidered tea pot and a tea cup.

