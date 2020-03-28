Jaipur-based jewellery brand J Singh Jewelers has just launched a new collection of meenakari jewellery. The brand was founded by Jasmeet Singh and Parul Sharma. The current collection is the duo’s modern take on the ancient craft form.

Worn by stars like Mugdha Godse and Kanupriya Goenka, the brand’s USP lies in its clever use of colour, contemporary shapes and perfect balance between traditional and modern.

The current collection has exquisite chokers, long elaborate necklaces and statement drop earrings that are sure to make an impression. Some of the notable pieces include a grey and pink pair of enamel earrings with slate grey glass beads bordering the round pendants; and a meenakari set comprising a long necklace with aubergine purple and off white pearls, with a triangular pendant in mint green enamel, complemented by matching earrings and a finger ring.

Rs.6,000 upwards.

