Handcrafted Jutti brand Pastels and Pop has collaborated with Hyderabad-based designer Anushree Reddy for a limited edition collection of women's juttis that are ideal of Indian weddings. Featuring Reddy’s grandeur and Pastels and Pop’s signature charm, the collection features six designs - Sunshine, Adah, Alizeh, Celebration, Meher and Amaira - and is available in colours like yellow, royal blue, fuchsia, salmon pink, and neutral shades like beige and gold.

Celebration

While the showstopper of this collection, Celebration boasts of zardozi embroidery in Champagne Gold and is perfect for brides looking to add sparkle to their outfit, another beauty from this collection, Adah is an epitome of Indian craftsmanship. Featuring a dome-like pattern enveloping the floral illustration and signature floral motifs, an expression of Anushree Reddy's unique style, Adah will go well as tone-on-tone. The collection is available in colours like yellow, royal blue, fuchsia, salmon pink, and neutral shades like beige and gold.

Adah

"Pastels and Pop are amazing with minute details of the Juttis. We had experimented with a wide range of colour scheme and only the most exquisite and sumptuous elements have made the cut. This collection can be worn by brides, bridesmaids and anyone who is attending a wedding or festivities," comments Anushree Reddy.

Alizeh

Founder Akansha and Aarti Chhabra, who aim at taking Punjabi handicraft to the people in South India through their assortment of beautifully crafted juttis, call this collection 'a melting pot of individual taste, style and colour palette'.