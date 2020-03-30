The Masai Mara in Kenya is the ultimate dream destination for many avid travellers. Now, Mix Mitti, a luxury brand known for its accessories made by skilled artisans, has launched a line of eco-friendly handbags, pouches and laptop sleeves taking inspiration from the region. Based in New Delhi, it is the brainchild of Shivangi Bagpai, a graduate of Textile Design from NIFT. Shivangi, who has a deep love for animals and travelling, is also a gifted photographer. This is evident in this collection, which is called the Mara Series.

The products all bear images of animals and birds spotted in the game reserve of South Western Kenya. Some of the animals pictured are lions, leopards, zebras, elephants and giraffes. One of the brand’s most popular pieces is the Duma Camera Backpack. It is designed with an in-built camera case at the bottom, a separate laptop case on the inside and spacious interiors to hold all your other essentials. The inside is lined with suede so that your gadgets don’t get scratched. The clincher is a high definition photograph of an African leopard printed on the front of the bag.

The Mara series also includes notebooks, folders, cabin bags, camera bags and laptop bags.

Rs.490 upwards. Available online.

