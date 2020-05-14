Raw Mango’s Walton Road store, located in an old bungalow, is all set to reopen its doors this Saturday. The brand announced that it will be taking extra precautions to ensure its customers and staff are safe by placing sanitisers around the store, conducting hygiene checks, and thorough cleaning of the space at regular intervals. All staff will wear masks and undergo thermal checks before entering and leaving the store. There will also be appropriate distancing and a limited number of customers in the store at a given time. All surfaces will be disinfected after contact.

A model in an outfit from Between

The store will stock its summer 2020 collection, Between, among others. The collection experiments with the motif of the blue Kurinji flower, which once blooms every 12 years. Designer Sanjay Garg has manipulated the form and pattern of the flower, and used it on high slit kurtas, short anarkalis and saris. The colour wheel veers from soft pink and peach to angoori, white, vermillion, neelakurinji blue and Rama green.

Opens on May 16. Timings 11 am to 6 pm.

