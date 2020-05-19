GoCoop will host their Go Swadeshi exhibition online this time around, in support of the artisans they work with. Set to be held from May 21 to 27, they hope to use the revenues from the sales to help the handloom sector sustain itself during the COVID-19 crisis.

Completely handmade, the showcase will include numerous weaves from across India and promises to be a treat for those who love collecting saris. On offer will be contemporary and traditional handloom saris from the weavers of Andhra, Assam, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Customers can take their pick from weaves such as Uppada, Molakalmooru, Jamdani, Tangail, Maheshwari, Chanderi, Pochampally and Tussar. In addition, there will also be an extensive range of handwoven fabrics, home furnishings, menswear and women’s kurtas, tunics, dupattas and stoles.

Rs.500 upwards. May 21- 27. Details: goccop.com/goswadeshi

