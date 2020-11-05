The burst of colours that defines designer Arpita Mehta's creations finds its way from the ramps to the heart of Mumbai at Khar. Set in the middle of this bustling city, Arpita’s first flagship store exudes the quaint calm of a cottage from a bygone era.

“I was looking for a space that felt special, something that had a charm about it, and this space is just that! With a massive facade and an entryway lined with trees, this is a slice of calm in the city I love. A stone’s throw away from our workshop, this store is a dream come true for me, a place where I can fruitfully engage with our patrons every day,” tells Arpita.

Arpita Mehta's new flagship store in Mumbai

The store is a compendium of some of the best memories, close to Arpita's heart whether the terrazzo tiled flooring or the minute details in every nook and corner of the cosy boutique housing customised mid-century modern furniture including cane chairs, a plush velvet couch, and beautiful rugs. The heirloom silverware only add to that feeling of cosy intimacy.

Arpita Mehta's new flagship store in Mumbai

The store uses a minimalist style to keep attention on the colours bursting across the panoply of outfits. The easy balance between space and design makes this retail store a serene exploration of luxury.

Arpita Mehta

Launched today, the store will feature Arpita Mehta’s classic signature pieces including jacket dresses, ghararas, lehengas and a new collection called Meadaura.

The collections are also available on arpitamehtaofficial. com.

You can visit the store at Rajgir Apartments, Road No 8, Khar West, Mumbai between 10 am and 7 pm