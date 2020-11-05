Ahead of Diwali, Good Earth Sustain has launched a curated collection of festive wear called Raat Ki Rani. A contemporary take on traditional Indian silhouettes and crafts, the pieces are apt for evening wear and include kurtas, dresses, tunics, farshis, kediyo tops, kaftans and chogas.

The collection comprises four different lines which are Shama, Sindhu, Bano and Marrakech Diaries. In Shama, the finest silks, Chanderis and hand-woven cottons have been used to create festive kurtas, saris, lehengas and jackets with jeweled accents and contemporary bandhani and Sindhi embroidery. Sindhu, on the other hand, heavily uses heritage Ajrakh prints in deep earthy hues with minimal embellishments and embroidered trims. Bano features kalidar kurtas, salwars, doshalas and lehengas in velvet. Zardozi embroidery, exquisite patchwork, metallic sequins and delicate mirror work further enhance the appeal of the garments. For Marrakech Diaries, the designers have used signature paisley prints, traditional ajrakh block prints, and fine detailing on luxurious silk and handwoven cotton to create a line exclusively for men.



Rs.6,500 upwards. Available online.

