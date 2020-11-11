As the year winds down and celebrations seep into the air around us, the one place where festivities blossom in full force is our wardrobes. And slow fashion label Suta’s latest Diwali collection celebrates bling big time and how.!

Suta's I am Gold edit

This brand by sisters-turned-entrepreneurs Sujata Biswas and Taniya Biswas is has come up with festive edit I Am Gold that's replete with chanderi handloom tissue silk drapes. The versatile blouses spell shimmer in artificial silk and can be paired with multiple sarees.

“This collection is inspired by the shades of festivities that shine in all gorgeousness when the festive season starts. A combination of bling and class, these handloom saris are crafted by master chanderi weavers and take two whole days to create each piece," tells Sujata.