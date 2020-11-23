In pics: A look at Gucci's new collection, OUVERTURE of Something That Never Ended, which was released through a 7-episode miniseries
Gucci shook things up with an unconventional presentation of its latest collection, Overture of Something That Never Ended. Instead of hosting a live runway show, the collection was showcased through a 7-episode miniseries, shot in Rome and directed by filmmaker Gus Van Sant, and Gucci's Creative Director Alessandro Michele. Here are some of the looks from the series...