Italian luxury fashion house Fendi has collaborated with K-Way, known for its adventure and outdoor clothing, for an interesting new collection. The collection pairs the maison’s signature luxe aesthetic with the functionality of K-Way, resulting in pieces that have an edgy, urban appeal. The line comprises K-Way’s signature reversible nylon windbreakers with the FF logo (which can be folded into a pocket and carried as a pouch). The windbreaker is also interpreted as a shorter bomber-style jacket for women. Here’s a look at the collection:

