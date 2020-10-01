For the upcoming festive season, Needledust just unveiled three new designs -- two for juttis and one for fashionable mules, designed by the winners of their virtual design contest. The Gaia Juttis , Dorian Juttis, and the Pina Colada Mules designed by the contest winners Megha Anand, Priya Arora, and Rachita Agarwal are c rafted with a perfect blend of creativity and the brightest of colours.

The Gaia juttis are an abstract representation of the Garden of Eden. A 3-D floral collection it has Bohemian flowers done in beautiful pastels of lilac, peach, gold and greens in organza, beads and crystals embracing nature in all its tenderness

Dorian Juttis

Dorianna is a Greek word meaning 'the gift of the ocean' and this beautiful pair of juttis is a perfect all-season choice. From breezy brunches to vacay destinations, this can be your constant partner with its intricate embroidery, multiple layering and delicate handmade embellishments.

As the name suggests, the Pina Colada mules are super fun, colourful and will transport you to an exotic land of pink flamingos, tropical fruits, cocktails and sea breeze. The beautiful riot of colours, bold motifs and multimedia design technique, make this a super versatile mule that you can pair with each one of your outfits!

Gaia Juttis

Founder & Creative Director, Shirin Mann says “As we find ourselves in these challenging times it becomes important to revive and support our heritage crafts and remain connected to our cultural roots. The Virtual Design Contest enabled me to give a platform to the immensely talented people of our country where they can showcase their creativity and make them a part of my brand and its journey,” says Shirin Mann, founder and creative director of Needledust.