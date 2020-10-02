With over 30 years of experience in the garment manufacturing industry, when Surat-based entrepreneur brothers Vishal and Vikash Pacheriwal founded Raisin in 2018, they aimed at introducing contemporary silhouettes and clean cuts to ethnic wear in affordable pricing. Inspired by Indian culture and rooted in heritage, the outfits are made with high-quality linen, cotton, georgette, cotton–silk, khadi–silk, denim-cotton and muslin.

The homegrown brand, whose face is Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar, has just come up with an exquisite panoply of festive wear, Fizaa, replete with elegant outfits in unconventional colours that are in sync with the low-key celebrations this year due to the pandemic. We talk to the Pacheriwal brothers for details on the same. Excerpts:

Actor Bhumi Pednekar in an outfit from Raisin

What is the new-age (post-pandemic) need for the fashion-conscious?

The pandemic has made everyone very mindful of the kind of choices they make, especially while shopping. People are investing in quality pieces that are long-lasting and trans-seasonal.

What silhouettes will be in trend?

Simple, fuss-free silhouettes that suit home celebrations will be trending. Our kurta sets, dresses, jacket dresses are crafted keeping wearability of the outfits in mind. The multi-layered trend is a highlight of the collection since it can be repurposed to style in different ways.

An outfit from Raisin

Fabrics to bet on?

Eco-friendly, homegrown and recycled fabrics like linens, organic cotton and khadi will be high in demand. Knitted fabrics and silks will also work very well besides brocades and muslins for their sheen and timeless nature.

What are the other collections you are working on?

We have a plus-size range of clothing in the loop. Body positivity and inclusivity in all spheres, especially fashion, is something that we truly believe in.

An outfit from Raisin

One master tip or word of caution for all those who are shopping for A/W?

Always make sure you buy the right size. Even while trying to pull off the oversized look, make sure it looks fashionable and not sloppy by adding a belt or an accessory to accentuate the look.

Prices from Rs 1,500.

sharmishtha.g@newindianexpress.com

@sharmidas