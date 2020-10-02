AGE IS NO bar when it comes to starting something new, and Namrata Lodha is perhaps a shining example from the world of fashion. She started her accessories label Myaraa in 2019 at the age of 52 with the intent to make sustainable accessories fun again. Now, she caters to customers across more than 50 countries.

Made using natural grass fibre baskets and tools, Namrata’s hats are a unique combination of IndoWestern styles, personalised with your name, message, or occasion. The best part is that each item you buy empowers rural women abandoned by their families for marrying outside their community or for being a widow. Lodha has just launched her festive collection, and we talk to her about what’s trending during this pandemic-scarred season of festivity. Excerpts:

Myaraa by Namrata Lodha

What will be the mood board like this season, in terms of detailing and motifs?

We have no real rules when it comes to setting the mood, which gives us immense creative freedom. For this season, we have a combination of natural, earthy patterns and timeless colours to make us feel humbled and one with nature.

What’s your winter/festive hat collection like?

Our winter collection is all about sustainable products with a sense of style and responsibility. We are playing with more colours and have created new ribbon prints and styles that would be unique to Myaraa products. These will be printed on grosgrain textured fabric for smooth silhouettes. We are looking to add fabric strings apart from sequin strings for personalised work.

What colours will be trending this winter?

The focus will be on timeless, staple shades, like classic blue, red and asphalt grey. These colours are not boring and never go out of style. The colour shift fits in well with a movement away from fast fashion.

What silhouettes will be in trend when it comes to hats?

The four styles that will be everywhere next season are ruffle hat, fringe hat, raffia and felt hats.

How can one pair hats with the kind of Western wear we wear?

A woven natural straw boater hat looks great with a good pair of worn-in jeans and a simple white blouse or a flowy patterned sundress if you’re going to a picnic or an outdoor party. You can always add a dark brown wide-brimmed fedora or floppy hat to break the monotony of your all-black outfit or pair a loose-at-the-top beanie with tight skinny jeans. You can also wear a statement hat with a personalised text to a fancy event.

Three non-negotiable accessories in one’s wardrobe.

A perfect pair of sunglasses, chic footwear and an elegant hat.

Price on request.