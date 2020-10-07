Setting the tone for celebrations amidst the pandemic, couturier Masumi Mewawalla’s label Pink Peacock Couture has launched their festive Autumn Winter Collection 2020.



Named Adorn, the bridal and trousseau edit comes in soft, subdued tones of lilac greys, onion pinks, nudes and tans apart from midnight blue and dusky pinks. A refreshing digression from traditional shades and silhouettes, Adorn features the designer’s signature rose gold floral embroidery and three-dimensional embellishments in all the outfits.

Masumi Mewawalla's upcoming edit Adorn

“Adorn is created for the modern Indian woman with silhouettes that are unconventional and draw from Indian and western design sensibilities. Given that most celebrations are going to be low-key this year, the colour palette is more muted but the detailing is extravagant. We have struck a fine balance to adapt to the new normal,” tells Masumi Mewawalla.

Structured designs coupled with flowy treatment of the fabric create an innovative new aesthetic. Exaggerated sleeves and bejewelled necklines add an interesting layer to the designs. The chic co-ord sets, regal lehengas, exuberant gowns, light flowy jackets, dainty capes and stylish pants are replete with rich embellishments.



Apart from the sixteen new designs in the collection, there is a line of designer beaded hair accessories — from hair ties, buns, hairpins to scrunchies, all complementing the essence of Adorn beautifully.

Price on request