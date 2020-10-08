Inspired by sacred geometry and fuelled by poetry, couturier Disha Patil’s Winter/Festive edit The Labyrinth is for the new-age bride. Glamorous without asking for attention, her lineup of festive wear speaks to customers who are unafraid to let their personal style shine through on their big day. With her collection, Disha deep dives into the principles of sacred geometry.

Disha Patil's Winter/Festive edit last year at LFW

Her design language follows the harmonious path of nature and the four common sacred geometry symbols namely the Seed of Life, Flower of Life, the Sri Yantra and Metatron’s Cube, are an integral part of the designer’s lineup. Disha, a firm believer in the mystic, believes that these powers help to raise one's self-awareness. Incorporating these symbols in occasion wear, her creations are graced by intricate beadwork, paillettes and sequins sewn in with precision.

Designer Disha Patil