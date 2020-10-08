American lifestyle brand, Fossil, has been in the country for a while now. But for the first time, its jewellery collection will be available on Indian shores. Sticking to the Fossil aesthetic - minimalistic and classy - the jewellery collection features clean lines, modern detailing and is design-driven.

“We have always laid emphasis on intricate craftsmanship and quality material when it comes to creating accessories. Now, with the addition of our jewelry line, we further expand our portfolio to cater to our customers’ growing preferences,” says Johnson Verghese, Managing Director, Fossil Group, India.

The line includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets and charms. You can choose from minimalist pendants, studs, hoops and charm bracelets crafted from silver, gold and rose gold.

Rs.2,295 upwards. Available online and in stores.

