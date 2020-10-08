Tanishq has come up with an exclusive Durga Puja collection Aparajita that's rooted in the traditional Bengali designs. A confluence of tradition, craftsmanship, and design, each piece from this collection is a celebration of Bengal's undying spirit.

Tanishq's festive edit Aparajita

“Our campaign Ekotai Shundor, Ekotai Shokti has been crafted to instil hope, positivity, and oneness which are intrinsic to Pujo celebrations. Through this campaign, we have attempted to keep deep-rooted Pujo traditions in place while celebrating the emotions that bind Bengalis. The campaign is inspired by the symbolism of Ma Durga," says Ranjani Krishnaswami, GM, marketing, Tanishq.

Also, Pujo is not only a festival but also an industry which provides livelihood to various craftsmen. This year, the pandemic and cyclone Amphan have significantly impacted the overall wellbeing of craftsmen and the entire value chain associated with jewellery making. Tanishq's campaign is an ode to the countless craftsmen for whom these few days of festivities are a crucial source of livelihood.