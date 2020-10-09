Homegrown bespoke watchmaker Jaipur Watch Company just unveiled its latest limited edition watch for this festive season the Harmony Collection’s Jump Hour Watch, a unique timepiece that has an hour window instead of the traditional hour hand.

This distinctive creation has a disc behind a tiny window on the dial that jumps to indicate the hour accurately when the minute hand touches 12 (60 minutes).

This royal blue heirloom has an enamelled blue dial, with the hour window placed right at the top. One long hand that sweeps the dial indicating the minutes and a subdial displays a tiny second hand. This mechanism is based on a modified automatic movement, with a power reserve of 40 hours.

Harmony Collection’s Jump Hour Watch

Part of the complexity of creating a jump hour movement is the regulation of power that is transferred to the hour disc. This elegant timepiece with a steel case, chrome finish, special lugs and a quick-release strap comes wrapped exquisitely in a Jaipur Watch Company Signature Case with an exclusive embossed back and is available in two sizes -- 46 mm for men and 40 mm unisex size.

“The Jump Hour Watches first caught everyone’s fancy along with the Art Deco movement in the 1920s, but it actually goes way back to the 18th century. We are excited to introduce an interesting version of this in India. We have kept it simple and stylish and have created only 100 units of this limited-edition timepiece," says founder CEO of Jaipur Watch Company Gaurav Mehta.

To make this festive season really exciting, the first 15 customers will get an additional personalisation service, wherein they can get theirs or the name/signature of a loved one embossed on the dial of the watch.

Price: Rs 50,000