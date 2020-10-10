With the festive season just around the corner, Michael Kors and Emporio Armani unveiled new eyewear styles for the most exciting time of the year, while Owndays, a Japanese store opened its doors in the city. Here’s what to expect:



Michael Kors

The luxury brand launched a special collection of three unique pieces for the Indian market, which is a first for the fashion house. It comprises a pair of sunglasses and two optical glasses. The sunglasses are in a new shade - Cordovan (a deep plum) - and come with rose gold frames. The two optical glasses come with either a rose gold frame or a Cordovan frame. All three glasses are printed with the words ‘Celebrating India’ on the inner temple tips. Rs.8,290 upwards.





Emporio Armani

The Italian fashion house has also launched a new collection ahead of Diwali, specifically for the Indian market. It has two eyewear styles - one pair of sunglasses and one pair of optical glasses - with black matte rectangular frames and gold detailing. The sunglasses come with lenses in warm canary yellow. Rs.9,790 upwards

Owndays in Indiranagar

Owndays

The Japanese retailer opened their sixth store in the country and their first in Bengaluru a few weeks ago. Globally, the brand has a presence in 12 countries including Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand and more, besides Japan. They stock over 1,500 styles and have special features such as a 20-minute delivery process and 24 brands under the parent company. You can choose from sunglasses dn optical glasses that are a mix of classic, trendy and fashion-forward. At Indiranagar.



