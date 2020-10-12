Keeping the festive season in mind, Fizzy Goblet and ace designer Rahul Mishra have just come up with a second capsule collection of ornate juttis.

Fizzy Goblet and Rahul Mishra festive edit

The collection beautifully melds the functional traditional juttis with contemporary and fun designs. This collaboration with Rahul Mishra has yielded a range of footwear that can be worn everyday or for special occasions.

Fizzy Goblet and Rahul Mishra festive edit

The second capsule collection is designed with neutral bases to offset the vivid colours of Rahul’s signature 3D embroidery. Nature and flora being his constant source of inspiration, the Gulmohar and Gulistan motifs that Rahul has developed through the years will also be featured in this collection.

Caption

Speaking about the collection, Laksheeta Govil, founder of the label, says, "Working with couturier Rahul Mishra on our second capsule collection has been an absolute pleasure. This time around we got to further explore the synergies of nature together and how our artisans are the mediators who translate nature into accessories".

Fizzy Goblet and Rahul Mishra festive edit

Their designs are a testament to the Vocal for Local initiative that Rahul and Laksheeta both advocate. Each of these juttis is handcrafted by local artisans and takes about 90 hours per pair.

Price on request