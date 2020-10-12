Designer Gaurang Shah confesses he had a rather productive lockdown. He ideated and worked towards launching two fresh e-portals recently, one exclusively for men (men.gaurang.co) and the other one for children (little.gaurang.co). “The idea behind the online platform stemmed from the new normal that people are living and embracing,” says the National Award winning couturier. He aimed at making online retail shopping for his ensembles more focussed and dedicated. so when the patrons log in, they are directed exactly towards what they are looking for. The portal for children, also stems from a personal thought-process for Gaurang. “As a parent myself I am conscious of the profound and long-lasting impact we can have by draping them in aspirational and sustainable outfits,” he shares.

Menswear ensemble

Indigenous technique

Intricately-woven motifs, a combination of muted yellow and lavender with a hint of red, pink and ivory, sum up the collection available for men. We like the idea that he has given men the option of various colours! Gaurang says he whole-heartedly believes in the permanence of Indian motifs and fabric, and that’s why all the outfits are crafted with local textile resources in mind. One can expect a series of sherwanis, bandi jackets and kurtas. It includes his couture pieces and the prêt-line, making it a one-stop fashion. "There was always a strong demand to expand my signature to menswear, and I thought this is the right platform to launch them," he says.

Intricate motifs

From benarsi to khadi and ikkat to silk, the choice of fabrics for sherwanis are endless. “The creations are woven in the jamdani weaving technique which at times take upto two years to weave depending on the design, thus making our products an heirloom piece,” says the designer. As far as textures are concerned, they are numerous too. Some of the them include khadi, muga, tussar silk and organza.



Artisan connect

As soon as he obtains the new weaves from the looms, they are listed on the online store. The present repertoire on the portal aims to offer festive options given that Dussehra and Diwali are right around the corner. Also, it is interesting to note that these designs are created with over 800 craftsmen across India who bring in their speciality. “Every weaver is a master craftsman, an exponent of jamdani weave. They are diverse and train continuously to keep up with the changes,” shares Gaurang as he signs off.







Rs 18,500 onwards for sherwanis.