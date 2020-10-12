A repeated theme in the Gucci Autumn/Winter 20-21 men’s collection was the playful ‘Gucci Fake Not’ motif. Taking inspiration from the logo trend that began in the early ‘80 and eventually became a defining part of streetwear, the motif is creative director Alessando Michele’s irreverent and ironic reference to the brand’s logo, a significant element of their designs. Here are a few of the pieces from the collection:

