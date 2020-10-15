Life as we knew it came to a standstill in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic. Old patterns were unlearned and a new normal was established. And in all the chaos, a universal truth emerged -- nature remains steadfast, seasons change and flowers bloom. Renowned couturier Varun Bahl's new Demi Couture collection, Bloom, is a homage to the untethered, limitless, and beautiful power of nature. The collection will be unveiled tomorrow at the FDCI Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week (LMIFW) at 8.30 pm.



With this all-new line, Bahl brings to life a variety of silhouettes like capes, waistcoats, tulip pants, and flared trousers in pure silk organza and satin. Replete with surfacing techniques like 3D floral embroidery, sequin detailing, bugle beads, ruffles, and pleats, the lineup captures and reinterprets the order found deep within the chaos in nature.

Pattern sample of Varun Bahl's Bloom



Crafted in his signature colour palette comprising blacks, reds, pinks, bottle green, dusty pink, and ivory, the ensembles exude an inherent earthiness juxtaposed with the signature artistry of Varun Bahl surface embellishments. Intricately crafted handmade flowers, 3D blossoms, ruffled and pleated details, and layering—all add a sense of drama to the ensembles. Bloom paints a picture in luscious colours and exuberant articulations in delicate fabrics; a balance found in Nature itself.

Varun Bahl

A NIFT graduate, Bahl launched his eponymous label in 2001. Varun melds ethnic handcrafted embroideries with a modern colour sensibility. His clothes range from traditional saris and lehenga ensembles to contemporary separates like trousers, tunics, jackets, and dresses. Known for the lightness of his fabrics, he has been dubbed the couturier of flowers, courtesy his love for floral motifs that he explores in each of his collections.

Pattern sample of Varun Bahl's Bloom



In 2010, he launched his menswear label in collaboration with acclaimed Indian film producer and director Karan Johar called Karan Johar + Varun Bahl. He jas been worn by celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Parineeti Chopra, Bipasha Basu, Huma Qureshi, Kajol, Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, and Ranbir Kapoor, among others.



His latest venture is Aurum by Varun Bahl, a luxury wedding design company that curates bespoke festivities with precision, creativity, and Varun’s signature touch.