Parul Shekhawat's sustainable label, Ruar, has come up with a stunning range of Durga Puja special retro saris. Ruar's Retro Sari edit

Since the festivals are a bit low key this year due to the ongoing pandemic, Parul has tried to create a vibrant edit which will brighten up your day even if you are planning to stay indoors.

Ruar's Retro Sari edit

Ruar's festive edit has a colour palette that ranges from vibrant to subtle pastel tones. “Saris are always the first choice when it comes to festivities. We have launched a special Retro collection for the same, which has options beyond the traditional. All our products are intricately designed based on the revival of traditional embroideries and art. The collection is theme-based and has beautiful stories to tell. Just flaunt the drapes and relive your memories and create many more on this Durga Puja," tells Parul.

Ruar's Retro Sari edit

Parul advises accessorising the look with ethnic jewellery and big round bindis.

Check the collection at rurarindia.com