Homegrown ethnic wear label Chidiyaa has tried to capture the essence of relations and the importance of human connection in its latest festive collection which is a tale of three chapters and a whole lot of joy.

In the spirit of celebration and togetherness, Chidiyaa's latest panoply of ethnic wear is an ornate tale of Indian crafts woven through three chapters. Each chapter is a rebirth, of habits and rituals, of spirit and positivity. Pooja Rajput, founder and creative director of Chidiyaa, carefully constructs each chapter with a distinct design language through fabrics and prints and draws inspiration from the world around her and the future she envisions.

Chapter one is called Jaswanti and it is an ode to Hibiscus flower known for its divine energy and consciousness. The chapter is bound by a thread of comfort and warmth, brought alive through luscious indigo chanderi saris and crop tops, replete with floral motifs.

Chapter two is Manjari, which plays around the small, white, temple flower, that embodies the tenet of ‘less is more’. Each Jasmine bud comes together to create a picture-perfect vision, that tickles all the senses and transports both the wearer and onlooker to another place. A line of exquisitely woven linen-zari sarees, this chapter has been conceived in earthy tones, flowing silhouettes and versatile crop tops.

Chapter 3 is named Rang, which is a joyous and lively manifestation Pooja’s vision for the future, expressed through a cornucopia of colours, prints silhouettes, finished in modal silk. One for the dreamers, Rang celebrates the little things, moments that change our perspective, make us wonder and readjust our compass.

Crop tops in this chapter are finished with plunging necklines and wrap details and is ideal for the experimental fashionistas who want to make a statement this festive season.





