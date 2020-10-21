Rimi Nayak’s Spring/Summer 2021 Bloom, that was launched at the Lakmé Fashion Week digitally, is all about hope and resilience amidst the raging pandemic. Drawing lessons from this period of despair, loss and hopelessness, Nayak aimed at creating a collection that narrates the story of hope and positivity, leaving the gloomy past behind.

Rimi Nayak's SS'21 Bloom

“I felt that as much as we were feeling stuck and stunted, the nature outside us was actually blooming to glory. I realised that our true nature is to bloom and flourish; not stay stunted or caged,” tells Rimi. This Kolkata designer tells us about her summer edit. Excerpts:

Give us the details of Bloom?

The prints are based on a wide variety of tropical foliage in bright and vibrant colour palette capturing the carefree spirit of spring. The free-flowing silhouettes include a range of dresses, co-ords, jackets, kaftans and relaxed trousers and shorts that are perfect for the sweltering summer.

What’s your advice for festive fashion this year?

This year it will be more of home celebrations, and so the focus should be on comfort and wearability over anything else. The silhouettes would be more relaxed and fun. A lot of loungewear will be in fashion. A mix and match of separates creating an interesting fusion wear look would be the trend for the season.

What will be in trend during this winter?

Jackets will be the biggest trend this winter. Be it in cotton, silk, satin or wool blended materials, the highlighting trend for winter will be an overlay.

Must-haves in the wardrobe this winter season?

A nice bomber jacket. You can choose to dress up or dress down depending on the occasion you are wearing it. A pair of boots and scarves. A shawl for the ethnic outfits. A nice fitted cardigan for formal occasions.

What changes did you have to adapt to as a brand due to the pandemic?

The biggest change that we adapted to as a brand is going online. Our pre-pandemic business model was focused on sales from our physical studio, multi-designer stores across the globe, trunk shows and exhibitions. We launched our website recently and also started focusing on social media marketing for our brand.

What are the other collections you are working on?

We are currently working on a line for winter which will be launched around mid-November. We have also launched a range of loungewear for the upcoming festive season which is currently available on our website.

How was the experience of the first digital show?

I have been participating in Lakmé Fashion Week since my debut at GenNext platform in 2008 till 2016. In the 12 years of my career, I was used to the physical ramp show concept. So, the shifting of the medium was definitely challenging. It was a mammoth task, to say the least, as we had to manage every aspect of the film making, from the conception and to execution. It was overwhelming and satisfying at the same time.