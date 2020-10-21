When it comes to men's footwear, stumbling upon a stylish, comfortable pair of shoes is really an uphill task. But a few emerging homegrown shoe labels are really making the task easier by offering hordes of sustainable handcrafted options in great styles.

Here are a few of them, who have come up with some really sophisticated festive footwear options. Check out the same below.

Alberto Torresi's Thee Ordain edit

This shoe label has come up with their festive special edit called thee Ordain which has some very cool and progressive designs exploring avant-garde production methods and fabrics.

The collection comes in the hues of rich brown, beige and blacks, crafted with lattice woven body and tassels that add a dash of oomph to the entire look. These shoes can be paired with formal, casual, and festive outfits.

Available online.

San Frissco's Luxor edit

This Agra-based homegrown brand's festive edit Luxor is one of their most versatile collections ever. Great for all weathers, this range has a varied assortment that's stylish, effortless and ritzy. Each tiny detail is handcrafted by expert local artisans and the edit includes brogues, boots, slippers and sandals in attractive colours.

Available online.

Tan Loafers by Von Wellx Germany

Von Wellx Germany's The festive Edit

This healthy footwear brand's The festive Edit consists of the classic assortment of loafer styles which showcases the fine craftsmanship offered by the brand. While exhibiting flawless texture, the collection also takes care of the wearer’s health. Made with 5-bed zone technology, the footwear massages the soles all day long and also relieves the knee, heel and back pain.

Offering varied styles from dual-color to buckles, the collection is available in hues of tans and black.

Available online.