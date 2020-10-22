With the festive mood setting in despite the pandemic, it's time to dress up in your best and celebrate with close friends and family.

Salt and Spring's festive edit

Be it brunches or evening soirees, choosing the right outfit for the occasion is the need of the hour and Delhi-based designer Sonam Jain's label Salt and Spring has come up with two premium collections, Into the Woods and Gerbera for the same. Keeping a largely light floral pattern the main them of her edits, Jain's designs are rooted in aesthetics.

Salt and Spring's festive edit

“Our brand’s essence is to stress on slow fashion and ethical clothing. We celebrate and stand for designs that are classic and perennial and want to usher in conscious slow consumption of handmade sustainable products,” tells Sonam.

Salt and Spring's festive edit

For her latest festive edits, the young designer has come up with a range of attractive fusion wear in bright festive colours and pastel tones including yellow, midnight blue, mint green, beige and cream.

Salt and Spring's festive edit

Given that the Festival season is much underway, it is time not just to look at the usual favourites but this time, to try something that makes a lasting difference, feels Sonam.