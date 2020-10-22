Just as a talisman is a symbol of magical powers that can bring fortune to the wearer, Delhi-based designer duo Pankaj and Nidhi's latest edit, Talisman, is a reminder of how positivity and hope have the power to heal the world.

This new line has been developed with a special vision in mind and a hope for a brighter future and to fulfil a need for clothing that is comfortable to wear at home or to work and to holidays and intimate happy times.

"We created designs that appeal not only to the outside but also to the inside - by providing comfort and breathability, freshness and flexibility and most importantly, with fabrics that are sustainable. Thanks to our collaboration with R-ELAN, we have used the most remarkable fabrics of the future such as GreenGold, made out of recycled plastic PET bottles but with a hand-feel as luxurious as silk, FeelFresh, which have permanently anti-microbial properties and KoolTex, which absorbs perspiration and keeps the wearer feeling cool and comfortable for a long time," tells Pankaj.

Geometric forms of squares, circles and demi-circles cascade across translucent chiffons and stretchable knits in a retro colour palette ranging from sandy peaches and dusty pinks to pecan browns and earthy blues giving the collection a visually vibrant vocabulary, evocative of an optical optimism.



The collection comprises comfortable jumpsuits and floor and midi length skirts and flowing maxi dresses along with bomber jackets in cropped lengths, and puff sleeve blouses to create a mélange of irresistibly wearable separates.

"We hope with this collection, while the world is home, we also can protect and cherish this planet we call home," adds Nidhi.

The collection will be unveiled digitally at the LFW today at 7 pm