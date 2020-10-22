With the pandemic marring the spirit and scarring the economy globally, everyone is accepting anything that's new and experimental. In fashion too, designers are breaking new grounds and creating new cornerstones to create more sustainable, ethical and appropriate designs for the future.

Antar Agni's latest edit, Slate

Designer Ujjawal Dubey's brand Antar Agni has tried to depict the new stillness at this moment in time with his latest collection Slate, that just got unveiled at the digitally held Lakme Fashion Week.

Antar Agni's latest edit, Slate

With the halt of anxiety and the march of curiosity, the new line plays with the high contrast of black and ecru along with a singular element of stitched pleats and subtle layering.

Ujjawal Dubey

"Slate is an interpretation of thoughts that are fluid working with pieces more rigid. It's a representation of massive variance of mind and our collective acceptance of it" tells Ujjawal.

Antar Agni's latest edit, Slate

The collection comes together in pleats and straight or angular lines. The silhouettes combine some structure along with the easy flow. Detail pleating meets stiff and flowy forms in a contrasting monochrome.

Antar Agni's latest edit, Slate

“Slate is open to interpretation. The lockdown this year has given me a push. It demanded self-discovery and what I found was that I am made up of contradictions- pieces of my thinking that are fluid, working with the pieces more rigid. I am both stubborn and flexible and I found that those scales move in every new situation. This collection is a visual representation of that variance and our collective acceptance of it," adds Ujjawal.