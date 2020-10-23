The bohemian and beachy brio of the kaftan may seem a little too laid-back for even a work-from-home day. But, with travel restrictions still in place, this long-loved bikini cover-up, is perfect to feed your wanderlust. From the global runway, with brands like Fendi giving the breezy silhouette a nod during its Spring/Summer ’21 showcase to Bollywood’s leading ladies like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora ditching their sweatpants — the kaftan is certainly having its moment in the sun.

In keeping with the growing trend, it may seem like Sehba Faina timed the unveiling of her label, The Kaftan Shop perfectly. But, the Chennai-based designer tells us that the timing of the launch was nothing short of serendipitous. “In fact, the kaftan holds a piece of little personal history for me. My maternal grandfather is from Pakistan and kaftans were a staple at our household, and the brand, in part, is

a celebration of this identity,” says Sehba.

A limited-edition line, the first collection is predictable with its choice of floral motifs and breezy summer hues of green and blue. However, what’s interesting is the varying hem lengths — the mini and maxi — that make these silhouettes versatile as both, loungewear or an outfit for a day out. “As a debut line, I was cautious about the patterns that I had used and stuck to fabrics like cotton, chiffon and georgette. But, for the next capsule edit, I have drawn inspiration and have taken visual cues from Morocco’s architecture, craft and textiles,” shares the 24-year-old self-taught designer, who is an MBA graduate from LIBA, Chennai.

While her restraint is apparent, Sehba takes a chance with interesting necklines and offers designs that have either a Mandarin collar or a boatneck. We also love the smattering of pearl and lace embellishments on the bell sleeves of the georgette kaftan, which we learn is a customer favourite.

Rs 1,500 onwards. Available online

