All creative minds draw inspiration from something, it can be a place, thing or a person. For ace designer Monisha Jaising, it’s the ornate Petit Palais located in the eighth arrondissement of Paris. Her new collection, The Hidden Courtyard, too, has influences of this art museum.

“Le Petite Palais is one of my favourite places in Paris. This collection is an amalgamation of the French drapes and motifs, along with the traditional Indian silhouettes and embroidery techniques,” says Monisha. We had a detailed chat with Monisha about the same. Excerpts:

What are the outfits you are offering in this edit?

This new collection has concept saris, concept lehengas, long Kaftan gowns with beautiful sequins and long and short kurtis. The silhouettes are specially designed keeping in mind the taste of all my Indian customers, who are always looking for something new.

The outfits are apt for all kinds of outings, including parties, weddings and brunches, as also for small get-togethers. We have minimal embroidered garments with amazing fits and cuts and also a few heavy garments to offer in this edit.

What will be in trend during this winter?

Minimalism will be trending this winter since we all are under lockdown. Garments with minimal embroidery, which are comfortable and sustainable will be preferred. Festivals will be celebrated in small groups with lighter and more comfortable garments. Western outfits such as pleated skirts, sequin skirts and pants, plain knitted sweatshirts and hoodies will be in vogue.

Must-haves in the wardrobe this winter season?

The basic must-haves are denims or pants which can be paired with boots, cashmere sweaters, heavy blazers to complement a formal look. One can wear garments depending on the events and occasions like kurtis and kaftans along with athleisure wear.

What are the other collections you are working on?

Currently, it is a work in progress. We are still at the ideation and research stage, as studying the market is very important in this situation.

What will be your S/S collection like?

As these are unprecedented times we can’t have an exact idea of what’s going to work then. Like if you see the trends, which were predicted earlier for this year, have all changed due to the current scenario.

Advice for this festive/wedding season?

Keeping the pandemic in mind, we can’t celebrate festivals like we did all these years. The trends will be a little subtle and simple this year. People can play a bit with the colour palette, along with some unique design or floral prints. The best can be a pure Habu Tai silk kurta made in rich colours with classic Lucknowi crystals.

Also, perhaps a cotton silk kurta adorned with crystal zardosi linear embroidery paired up with linen pants or palazzo will be more classy. Over-dressing can be balanced with minimal makeup and required accessories.

