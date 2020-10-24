In its Autumn/Winter 2020 collection, Eka, a homegrown label by designer Rina Singh, seeks to capture the modern spirit of Jo March, the character from Louisa May Alcott’s 19th century classic Little Women. Known for their sustainable custom woven fabrics and garments that are comfortable and easy, this season’s launch is created from remodelled textiles handwoven by craft clusters in Telangana.



Designer Rina has experimented with unique patterns, colour combinations and yarn blends to interpret what a modern-day Jo March would look like. The collection includes block-printed textiles, wool and wool silk plaids, stripes, velvet and hand-embroidery. Silhouettes range from loosely-shaped diaphanous dresses, pleated skirts, boxy jackets, oversized pea coats and tiered dresses.