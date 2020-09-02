India Circus by Krsnaa Mehta, the quirky India-inspired home decor brand from Godrej venture launched its fifth store in the country. The 900 sq.ft store is located in Bandra, Mumbai. The interiors of the outlet and colours used reflect a strong Indian aesthetic.

Keeping the pandemic in mind, the shop will follow strict social distancing norms and only allow a limited number of customers at a time, in addition to temperature checks and mandatory sanitisation.

“The entire journey from determining a need for wider operations to the unveiling of the Bandra store was quite challenging for India Circus however, the brand successfully and phenomenally commenced its operations in the month of July 2020 with the support of the entire India Circus team,” shares Krsnaa Mehta, founder & executive director at India Circus.

