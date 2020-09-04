ESPA, a UK-based spa brand, has launched its online store in India. Known for its holistic approach, with a focus on the connection between health, wellness and beauty, the brand boasts products that cater to all skin types and address a range of concerns.



The products contain ESPA’s signature Tri-Active blend of plant extracts, marine actives, and essential oils, which are as aromatic as they are effective. Some of their bestsellers include Optimal Skin Pro-Cleanser, Hydrating Cleansing Milk, Overnight Hydration Therapy, and Pink Hair and Scalp Mud.



A number of their products now carry the COSMOS Natural certification – an independent and globally-recognized standard to certify the use of the highest standards of natural ingredients. The cruelty-free brand also has a sizable vegan and vegetarian section.



ESPA, which was launched 28 years ago, is currently present in over 300 spas, across 55 countries, including The Leela Palace Hotel in Delhi, Mumbai, and Udaipur.

