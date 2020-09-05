The label Sarto by designer Rashi Goil is taking a step towards sustainable fashion with their latest collection Love Letter To The Earth. Started with the aim of reinventing wardrobe basics, such classic white shirts, t-shirts and sweatshirts, the label’s latest drop features wrap dresses, co-ord sets, playsuits, high-low shirts and crop tops.

A study in white, the garments have all been crafted from pure khadi sourced from weavers, in an effort to support local artisans. The collection also offers the option of customisation, so the clothes will be tailor-made as per your specifications. You can also personalise the embroidery on the garments with your initials or any design of your choice.

Available online.

