The Gucci family might currently be surrounded by controversy, but the Italian fasion house (which is currently owned by French luxury group, Kering) announced the launch of the Gucci Garden virtual tour. The house has thrown open the Gucci Garden, their museum-cum-creative space, for fans who can visit it from the comfort of their homes. This gives visitors complete access to the garden’s rooms, objects and exhibitions which are held in a space designed by creative director Alessandro Michele at Piazza Della Signoria in Florence.

Cut the queues, crowds and noise and soak up everything the museum has to offer. Visitors can roam the rooms, staircases and hallways as much as they please. Certain sound effects such as muffled footsteps on the ground floor, which is home to the boutique and bookstore, rustling leaves and chirping birds on the second and third floors where the Galleria is located, add to the experience.

Learn about the story of Gucci, its history and iconic creations. You can also take a look at souvenirs and other Gucci Garden products that were previously available at the store.

Having opened its doors in 2011 as Gucci Museo at Florentine palazzo, Gucci Garden was relaunched as a living, collaborative and creative space in 2018 and has been used to showcase how the brand has evolved, its philosophy, its historic pieces and more. It even has a restaurant, Gucci Osteria, helmed by renowned chef Massimo Bottura, known for his three-Michelin star restaurant, Osteria Francescana.

